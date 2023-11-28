Justice minister 'focused on her job' as Cabinet colleagues back McEntee

“I’M ABSOLUTELY FOCUSED on my job. That’s my priority,” Helen McEntee said today as pressure mounts on the justice minister.

There have been called from the Opposition for her and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign following riots in Dublin city centre last week.

Sinn Féin has said it will consider tabling a motion of no confidence if the minister does not resign.

In the latest development, the Labour Party has said it will be voting no confidence in Minister for Justice Helen McEntee if Sinn Féin table a vote next week.

However, Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan told reporters at Leinster House this morning that it’s not the party’s position that the minister should resign.

While the Opposition has been vocal with their views, it is understood that a number of backbencher Fianna Fáilers are also unhappy with McEntee’s performance and are calling for her to go.

Meanwhile, Senator Erin McGreehan has publicly called for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to step down.

Speaking on her way into Cabinet this morning, where McEntee was due to update her colleagues about the Dublin riots, she said her focus remained on her job, saying: “That’s always been my priority.”

Her comments come as she is due to announce a review aiming to provide clarity on the use of force by gardaí responding to public order incidents similar to last Thursday’s riot in Dublin.

Advertisement

McEntee said there would be a “strong, visible Garda presence” on the ground during the Christmas period, including public order units.

She said she had been speaking to Garda members responded to the incidents on Thursday, and said she wanted to make sure that they have “everything available to them” to respond in the future.

McEntee said she had asked the Policing Authority to look at equipment and resources Gardai might need and to “provide clarity” on the use of force.

“I want them to have the confidence to respond in the way that they deem appropriate,” she said.

“There were serious thugs and criminals who went out to not just cause disruption, but to harm people on Thursday night, and Gardai need to be able to respond with the appropriate force.

“It is important that when responding to these serious types of incidents that Gardai can use the force that they deem appropriate.

“It’s so important that we trust our members to respond in the way that they deem appropriate.

“I think their response on Thursday was excellent. I think the way in which they managed the situation was excellent,” she added.

While the minister stands staunchly behind the response, ministers have pledged their full support for McEntee amid calls from the opposition for her resignation following the riots in Dublin last week.

Finance Minister and Fianna Fail Michael McGrath and Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said they backed the Fine Gael justice minister.

McGrath said on Tuesday: “I believe she has the full support of her Cabinet colleagues – this is not about personalities.”

Read Next Related Reads Increased garda presence planned for Dublin city centre 'up to and beyond Christmas' Pressure mounts as Harris and McEntee called before justice committee over city centre violence Former member: It's time gardaí got some real support in tackling antisocial behaviour

He said that “generally” he believes the capital is safe, but the Dublin riots “would rock the confidence of many”.

“What happened last Thursday in Dublin was an affront to our democracy and the entire political system and all of our public bodies need to stand together in unison to take on these thugs.

“And that is why we need to have a very strong response to what has happened and the public want to see there are consequences to the type of violence and disorder that we witnessed in the streets of our capital city last week.”

Ryan said that he would support McEntee in any no-confidence motion, but said that Dublin is “not safe enough”.

Asked about comments by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan who said she could not support Ms McEntee in a no-confidence motion, Ryan said: “We’ll be voting support for the Government, we’re in Government.

“In Government you work collectively, you work together.

“So yes I’ll be voting confidence in (the) Minister of Justice, and I think it’s important at this time that actually we deliver that increased safety.

“Both Drew Harris and the Minister of Justice, rather than just a political ‘oh get rid of them, that’ll solve the problem’, (I) don’t think it will.

“We need to get down to work in Government and we will, collectively.”

With reporting by Press Association