Sinn Féin tables motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Helen McEntee

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced that her party has tabled a no confidence motion in Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The motion had to be submitted formally to the Oireachtas before midday today.

In a video, posted on the social medial platform X, she said:

“We cannot have a Justice Minister who refuses to acknowledge the political failures that allowed our communities to become unsafe.

“Sinn Féin has been forced to put down a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Justice because this government is not listening.”

McDonald states the justice minister and government “is not listening”, adding that everyone could see the “mob violence” coming.

“Let me be clear, I have full confidence in gardaí and the garda on the beat but I have zero confidence in the Justice Minister Helen Mcentee,” she said.

“People don’t feel safe in Dublin and beyond”, said the Sinn Féin leader.

“We are moving a no confidence motion in her because we have no confidence in how this city is being policed, and we have no confidence that there is a responsible, leaderly person in charge and we need to change that,” she concluded.

Advertisement

We cannot have a Justice Minister who refuses to acknowledge the political failures that allowed our communities to become unsafe.



Sinn Féin has been forced to put down a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Justice because this government is not listening. pic.twitter.com/8Lsgd9W74P — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) December 1, 2023

McDonald is due to speak to reporters at Leinster House shortly.

The move comes after repeated calls from opposition politicians for McEntee to resign over her handling of the riots and looting that took place last week, after the horrific stabbing of three school children and a creche worker.

Sinn Féin leadership figures have said that both McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris should leave their posts over “abject failures” in the policing operation that night, and the state of An Garda Síochana in general.

It is understood that Sinn Féin had considered tabling the motion for this week, however, the party missed the Friday noon deadline. Since then, Sinn Féin has been mulling over whether to table the motion for next week.

Both Harris and McEntee have said that they will not be resigning, with the Justice Minister accusing Sinn Féin of political grandstanding during a time of tragedy.

McEntee has said that she is working closely with garda leadership on better equipping public order gardaí, and on ensuring a greater garda presence in Dublin city.

Harris has said that garda leadership are going to try and procure two water cannons, and to equip public order gardaí with tasers in the future, amid a review into the policing operation that took place last Thursday.

On Tuesday, McDonald said she had “zero confidence” in McEntee, and urged the Taoiseach to see the “cold reality” of the situation and relieve the Justice Minister of her office.

With reporting by Christina Finn