At a loose end after Christmas? From 5K runs to pantos, here's whats happening across the country

WITH CHRISTMAS DAY celebrations over, some people may feel at a loose end today.

But there are many events taking place across the country to get people out of the house if they want to, with some being more strenuous than others.

Here’s a look at some events taking place today and over the next few days in the run up to New Year’s Eve.

Post-Christmas runs

For the more energetic among us who want something active after putting their feet up yesterday, there’s a number of runs taking place over the next few days.

South Sligo Athletic Club is holding a St Stephen’s 5K run/walk in aid of SHOUT cancer care. Registration is at 11.30am while the race starts at 12pm.

There’s also a 5K run/walk in Cavan to raise funds for CUAN cancer support service and the Cavan branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

People can register on the day at the Farnham Arms Hotel in Cavan from 10.15am, with the race kicking off at 12pm.

And on Tuesday, there’s a 4K and 8K race in Croghan, Co Wexford on Tuesday, a 10K at the Suttonians Rugby Football Club in Sutton, Dublin, and a 5K in Cill Dara Rugby Club in Kildare.

On Wednesday, Tullaroan Athletic Club in Co Kilkenny will host a 5K, 10K, half and full Marathon, while New Year’s Eve runs are also planned in Benbulben, Co Sligo, and in Ardagh, Co Longford.

Live Music

There are also plenty of gigs on around the country this week.

Cork singer-songwriter Myles Gaffney will be performing tonight at Cobh Ramblers Football Club, while Oasis fans can get their fix in Dundalk at the ‘Live Forever’ tribute act at the Imperial Hotel.

Live Forever will also play at The Button Factory on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Advertisement

There’s more a country feel to Tuesday, with Co Tyrone fold band The Whistlin’ Donkeys playing in the Imperial Bar in Co Cavan, The Tumbling Paddies will perform at the Hub Cillín Hill in Kilkenny, and Mike Denver takes to the stage at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town.

Or for something totally different tomorrow night, you could try this year’s Irish Beatbox Championships at the Sound House on Eden Quay, Dublin, or catch And So I Watch You From Afar at Cyprus Avenue in Cork.

The Tumblin’ Paddies are also in action on Wednesday night at The Well in Moate, Co Westmeath, Dublin rappers Versatile play at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue, and Sean Keane will perform at the Cnoc na Gaoithe Comhaltas Cultural Centre in Tulla, Co Clare.

On Thursday, Irish rock band The Stunning perform at Cyprus Avenue, The Tumblin’ Paddies play to the Abbey Hotel in Donegal, Scullion celebrate the release of a new album in The White Horse in Ballincollig, Co Cork, and Strange Boy plays a home gig in the Record Room in Limerick.

On Friday, Johnny Gallagher & The Boxtie Band will entertain at Bar Square in Ballina, Co Mayo, ABBAesque has your ABBA hits at Cyprus Avenue, and the Dirty Jazz Club take to the stage at Arthur’s Blues & Jazz Club in Dublin.

And while it’s mostly about the clubbing on New Year’s Eve, The Druids will entertain fans at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge, and funk band Bobby and The Blunts perform at Dublin’s Sin é.

Comedy

There’s plenty of comedy to get stuck into from tomorrow.

Ed Sammon and Dublin Comedy Improve will entertain at the Comedy Cellar in International Bar in Dublin, and Colm O’Regan will host the last Inn Jokes of the year at the Patriots Inn, Kilmainham.

On Thursday, Simon O’Keefe hosts a comedy night at the International Bar, and Pat McDonnell is the headline act at the Hill Comedy Club at the Hill Inn in Cahir, Tipperary.

Simon O’Keefe will host two further nights at the Comedy Cellar in the International Bar on Friday and Saturday, while Obaro Tiblaze oversees an end of year review at the Dean on Railway Street in Cork.

Tommy Tiernan will also perform at Vicar Street on Thursday and Friday night.

The Craic Den Comedy Club at the Workman’s Club on Wellington Quay in Dublin will also host shows across Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Family events

It wouldn’t be the festive season without some panto, and Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk bring their show to the 3Olympia Theatre for daily shows.

The Jungle Book is also being performed daily in the Gaiety Theatre, while Beauty and The Beast is also being staged in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.