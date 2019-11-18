€195,000 worth of suspected heroin seized after gardaí search derelict property in Limerick

An image of the seized drugs

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED suspected heroin worth an estimated €195,000 in Co Limerick.

Gardaí from the Bruff District, assisted by members of the regional Garda Dog Unit, carried out a search on a derelict property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock yesterday.

Suspected heroin (pending analysis) worth an estimated €195,000 was discovered during the search. It has been removed from the scene for a technical examination.

No arrests were made as part of the search operation.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the seizure is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.