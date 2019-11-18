This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
€195,000 worth of suspected heroin seized after gardaí search derelict property in Limerick

By Hayley Halpin Monday 18 Nov 2019, 12:43 PM
32 minutes ago 1,551 Views 1 Comment
An image of the seized drugs
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED suspected heroin worth an estimated €195,000 in Co Limerick. 

Gardaí from the Bruff District, assisted by members of the regional Garda Dog Unit, carried out a search on a derelict property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock yesterday. 

Suspected heroin (pending analysis) worth an estimated €195,000 was discovered during the search. It has been removed from the scene for a technical examination. 

No arrests were made as part of the search operation. 

Anyone who may have information in relation to the seizure is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

