Sunday 1 September, 2019
Gardaí seize €1m worth of heroin in joint operation with UK authorities

Three men were arrested after a number of searches in Dublin and Meath this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 6:10 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men and seized €1 million worth of heroin in a joint operation with the UK’s National Crime Agency.

A number of searches were carried out in Dublin and Meath this morning. Gardaí said 7kgs of heroin, with an estimated value of €1 million, was seized. Three men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained in Dublin garda stations.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing, nationally and internationally.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said this was a “substantial seizure” of heroin.

She said the joint operation “will help keep our communities and people safe and will impact significantly on organised crime groups involved in the international drugs trade”.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said the operation demonstrates “the increased capabilities of the Garda Síochána, when working with our international partners, to keep people safe and to target those who would attack our communities with drugs”.

