Four arrests over shooting of Gary Carey in Kilmainham car park

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Gary Carey in the Kilmainham area of Dublin last summer.

Carey was shot around six times in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel.

It’s believed he was targeted as part of an ongoing feud between drug criminals based in the west of the city.

Gardaí said in a statement today that two men in their 20s and two women – aged in their 20s and 30s – had been arrested and were being detained in various Garda stations around Dublin.

The shooting, which happened on 24 June last year, shocked members of the public as the incident took place in close proximity to a Garda station.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said the four were arrested “as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s that occurred at an underground carpark of a premises on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8″.

GARRETH MACNAMEE / THEJOURNAL.IE The scene at the entrance to the car park where the shooting took place, June 2022 GARRETH MACNAMEE / THEJOURNAL.IE / THEJOURNAL.IE

At the time of the shooting, local Green Party TD Patrick Costello called for a “high visibility” Garda response following the shooting and added that there was “evidence of an escalating issue with gang related gun violence in Dublin 8″.

Carey was treated in hospital but died from his injuries two months later.