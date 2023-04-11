Two men arrested after woman suffers serious injuries in hit and run incident in Co Meath

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a woman in her fifties was seriously injured in a hit and run incident in Co Meath, at around 1am last night.

One of the men has since been released without charged.

The woman who was injured was removed from the scene by emergency services and taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The car involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The two men who were arrested were both in their twenties. A garda spokesperson has said that a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with relevant information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have been in the Frederick Street area between 12:45 – 1:30am and may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”