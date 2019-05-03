This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'End of HIV pandemic' in sight after medicine makes virus 'untransmittable' between sexual partners

The virus remains one of the world’s biggest health problems.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 3 May 2019, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 5,124 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617827
Image: Shutterstock/Hanna Kuprevich
Image: Shutterstock/Hanna Kuprevich

HIV-SUPPRESSING MEDICATION can make the AIDS virus “untransmittable”, even among couples who have sex without using condoms, new research has found.

The discovery was made following a Europe-wide study which monitored nearly 1,000 gay male couples over a period of eight years, where one partner was HIV-positive and receiving antiretroviral (ART) treatment, while the other was HIV negative.

During that time, doctors did not find a single case of HIV transmission among the couples, raising hopes that widespread ART programmes could end new infections.

“Our findings provide conclusive evidence for gay men that the risk of HIV transmission with suppressive ART is zero,” Alison Rodger of University College London, who co-lead the research published in The Lancet, said.

“They support the message… that an undetectable viral load makes HIV untransmittable.

“This powerful message can help end the HIV pandemic by preventing HIV transmission, and tackling the stigma and discrimination that many people with HIV face.”

Researchers estimate that ART prevented around 470 HIV transmissions within couples during the study period.

The virus and the fatal illnesses it provokes remain one of the world’s largest health crises despite much progress in recent years.

More than 21 million people – only around 59% of those who are HIV positive – currently receive regular ART medication.

However, the authors of the study found there were limitations to the treatment, including that the average age of the HIV-negative men was 38. Most HIV transmissions occur in people aged under 25.

Individuals currently on ART are also required to take medication almost every day for the rest of their lives, and treatment is often disrupted for a variety of reasons.

But the fact that couples can have unprotected sex for years without passing on the virus was still worth noting, experts said.

“Timely identification of HIV-infected people and provision of effective treatment leads to near normal health and virtual elimination of the risk of HIV transmission,” said Myron Cohen, from the UNC Institute of Global Health and Infectious Diseases.

“Yet maximising the benefits of ART has proven daunting: fear, stigma, homophobia, and other adverse social forces continue to compromise HIV treatment.”

With additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie