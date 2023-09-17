Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know these famous holes?
Making a hole-y show of ourselves.
10.1k
15
1 hour ago

US AND OUR obsession with holes.

Our preoccupation reached new heights this week when Irish news reporters covered a story involving the appearance of a mysterious hole on Portmarnock Beach in Dublin.

To tell you any more about the incident would spoil the first question of the quiz, but if you’ll kindly scroll downwards you will soon learn what exactly brought about the strange geological phenomenon. You’ll also find nine more questions about holes.

First, let's see where you're at with this week's news. How was the hole on Portmarnock Beach actually formed?
Alamy
Erosion
Wildlife

Meteorite
Some lads dug it
It gets a little harder from here on. In Dublin, which statue of an Irish historical figure is famously pierced by bullet holes?
Alamy
Robert Emmet
Daniel O'Connell

Jim Larkin
Wolfe Tone
On to a different kind of hole. How many holes does a golfer play over the course of a full US Open?
Alamy
18
36

54
72
Which pop girl group gave us the 2003 hit Hole in the Head?
Alamy
Atomic Kitten
Sugababes

Girls Aloud
B*Witched
In what year was the first ever photograph of a black hole taken and published? (This is not the photograph).
Alamy
2013
2015

2017
2019
In 2010, how many Chilean miners were trapped 700m underground after a cave-in?
Alamy
13
23

33
43
Who is the author of the 1998 novel Holes?
Disney
Douglas Coupland
Jeffrey Eugenides

Louis Sachar
Stephanie Meyer
Who was the lead singer of the grunge band Hole?
Universal
Courtney Love
Kathleen Hanna

Kim Deal
Carrie Brownstein
The deepest borehole in the world - the Kola Superdeep Borehole - can be found in which country?
Alamy
Venezuela
Russia

Myanmar
Jordan
Which Irish landmark takes its name from an Irish phrase roughly meaning "the hole of the demon".
Alamy
Poulascanra
Pouladiabhal

Poulaphouca
Poulollphéist
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Holemaster
Master of the hole
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Holedigger
Impressive hole score
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You have fallen into a hole
And you cannot get out.
Share your result:

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
