Quiz: How much do you know about the Home Alone movies?

The Home Alone movies are Christmas classics.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
It all kicks off when eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France for the holidays.

In the second movie, Kevin accidentally boards a flight to New York, yet again being separated from his family.

It’s all very dramatic and unrealistic, really, but the films make for excellent festive viewings, nonetheless. 

Let’s see how much you know about the movies…

Where does the McCallister family live?
Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock
Boston
Chicago

Cincinnati
Philadelphia
What year was the first Home Alone movie released?
Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube
1990
1992

1994
1996
In the first movie, what does Kevin steal from the store?
MulaMovieclips/YouTube
A magazine
Chocolate

Milk
A toothbrush
How many days does it take Kevin's mother to get back home to him in the first movie?
columbia fan/YouTube
Two days
Three days

Five days
A week
What's the FIRST of Kevin's booby traps that Harry and Marv encounter?
Cole James/YouTube
Shot with a BB gun
Stepped on a nail

Slipped on ice
Touched a boiling hot door handle
Kevin is terrified of an object in his basement, but what is it?
Movie Screens/YouTube
A mannequin
A pile of dusty boxes

A furnace
A Halloween mask
Which Home Alone movie does Donald Trump make an appearance in?
YouTube
Home Alone
Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
What song did Kevin mime along to in front of the mirror?
YouTube
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Winter Wonderland
White Christmas
What's Kevin's favourite type of pizza? (He eats it in the taxi in the second movie)
YouTube
Plain cheese
Hawwaiian

Chicken
How much money does Kevin spend on room service in New York?
YouTube
$98
$535

$967
$1,245
You scored out of !
Top dog
You scored out of !
Clever cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

