This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 7 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deal with broadband providers to help students learn at home doesn't cover Zoom website

Many third-level institutions and schools are using video calling to home school during the crisis.

By Christina Finn Thursday 7 May 2020, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,674 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093487
Image: Shutterstock/Nigmatulina Aleksandra
Image: Shutterstock/Nigmatulina Aleksandra

THE GOVERNMENT’S DEAL with broadband providers to help students study and work from home does not cover Zoom or Microsoft websites.

A number of third-level institutions and schools have highlighted the issue to politicians stating that none of the sites that students are actually using for their online studies, such as Zoom and Microsoft, are covered under the plan announced by Communications Minister Richard Bruton last month.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, the minister said in relation to the zero-rating of various resource platforms, telecommunications operators are currently finalising their work in zero-rating of educational resource platforms.

Zero-rating is the practice of providing Internet access without financial cost under certain conditions.

Bruton added that YouTube, Microsoft or Zoom are not included:

“I understand that industry does not propose zero rating specific platforms such as YouTube, Microsoft or Zoom as it is not technically possible to establish when they are being used specifically for educational purposes.”

He said work is underway with the Department of Health to achieve zero-rating of relevant health platforms and it is expected that this exercise will also be finalised shortly.

The minister added that due to the surge in data and voice traffic, regulations were signed to provide mobile network operators flexibility to create extra capacity for mobile phone and broadband services.

Cullinane said despite promises that platforms commonly used for home-schooling would not eat into peoples’ data plans, they are not included in the zero-rating plan, adding that companies are refusing to zero rate anything of real benefit to students.

“I have been contacted by staff in a number of third-level institutions who have told me that the providers will not zero rate any commercial websites including Microsoft, YouTube or Zoom, but these are sites that thousands of university students are using for their online studies.

“This means that students have to pay for online classes done via Zoom, for example.

“I understand that HEAnet offered to help broadband providers identify individual students on their networks so that they could zero rate users rather than websites but this offer was rejected

“At this stage, by the time there is any agreement on this exams will be over and the only person to benefit will be Richard Bruton.”

The issue of digital disparity was raised during Leaders’ Questions today, when Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said: 

“There is no way of addressing the concerns and preferences of every student but there are basic principles of equity which must be addressed.  In recent days, I have heard from teachers and principals in many parts of the country about how certain students simply are not able to match others in terms of home-based learning.”  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie