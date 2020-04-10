This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mobile and broadband capacity ramps up to deal with sharp surge in voice and data traffic

There has been increased pressure on the networks as more people work from home and connect with loved ones.

By Christina Finn Friday 10 Apr 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,949 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071049

MOBILE NETWORKS IN Ireland have experience as surge in voice and date traffic as more people rely on their operators to stay connected with family, friends and work.

While mobile networks are understood to have coped well with the extra usage, the mobile and broadband networks currently have less headroom to accommodate any further increases or potential spikes in demand over the coming weeks.

As a result, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment working with the Commission for Communications Regulation (Comreg) yesterday signed regulations to provide mobile network operators flexibility to create extra capacity for mobile phone and broadband services.

Comreg said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the increased demand for connectivity poses challenges to operators and their networks.

“It is imperative that our mobile and wireless networks are able to carry extra voice and data traffic on their systems during this period.

Over the last number of days, ComReg has been engaging with the telecoms operators to ensure that the necessary measures and plans have been put in place by networks to manage and handle the surge in voice and data traffic,” it said.

Due to the “extraordinary situation”, ComReg has released extra capacity to allow mobile network operators to cater for the increase in traffic over their networks. It has also liberalised the use of the currently licensed 2.1 GHz band so that it can be used for 4G and other technologies, rather than just for 3G.

“This will be a temporary measure in response to the current situation,” said Comreg.

ComReg Commissioner, Jeremy Godfrey said it will continue to engage with industry and support telecoms companies to ensure that our telecoms networks continue to meet users’ needs “during these extremely challenging and evolving times.”

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton said: 

“We are now more dependent on electronic communications networks and services than we have ever been before. It is imperative that communications networks and systems continue to work and cater for our changed social and economic needs during the Covid-19 situation.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie