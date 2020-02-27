This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The number of people who are homeless has risen to over 10,000 again

6,697 adults and 3,574 children were in emergency accommodation in January.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 6:13 PM
20 minutes ago 1,021 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025015
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE NUMBER OF people who are homeless in Ireland has increased to more than 10,000 again.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show that there were 10,271 people in emergency accommodation in January.

The figure includes 6,697 adults and 3,574 children, and is a rise of 540 people compared with the previous month.

Homelesss Source: Department of Housing

Homeesl Source: Department of Housing

Figures from the department last month showed that 9,731 people were in emergency accommodation during December, the first time the number had fallen below 10,000 since breaching the five-figure mark last March.

At the time, then-Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that the decrease was “a move in the right direction”.

Speaking about this evening’s figures, Dublin city councillor and CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn described the news as “considerably worrying”.

“This is a shocking increase a month after [Eoghan Murphy] claimed a massive reduction,” he said.

