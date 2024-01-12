Advertisement
The man's body was found this week at the old church on St Andrew's Street in Dublin Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
St Andrew's Street

Gardaí identify rough sleeper who was found dead on Dublin street earlier this week

A post-mortem has been arranged for the man, according to gardaí.
GARDAÍ HAVE IDENTIFIED a man who was found dead Tuesday morning on the street in Dublin city.

Gardaí patrolling the city centre on Tuesday found the man on St Andrew’s Street in Dublin 2. The Department of Housing confirmed that the man had been sleeping rough.

“This is a tragedy and we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the individual concerned,” a spokesperson for the Department said.

Padraig Drummond, the CEO of the Streetlink Homeless Support organisation, Dublin City Council and the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) had also extended condolences to those affected by the man’s death.

The DHRE said it had been in touch with gardaí who were working to gather more details on the person’s identity, before it can confirm the circumstances of his death.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed today that gardaí have since identified the man and and a post-mortem arranged.

A file is being prepared for the coroner, the spokesperson said.

The DRHE has a cold weather strategy in place for the winter months, which involves 40 extra emergency accommodation beds being made available. 

The public are encouraged to report rough sleeping and to download the DRHE’s Rough Sleeper app.

Additional reporting by Eimer McAuley

