February figures show number of people in emergency accommodation fell to 10,148

THE NUMBER OF people in Ireland who were in emergency homeless accommodation in February fell by 123 people to 10,148, according to government figures.

These figures relate to services available before Covid-19 measures from the Irish government came into force.

There were 10,271 people homeless in January, and this fell to 10,148 for February.

Source: Department of Housing

Following the publication of the Homeless Report for February, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said that his priority in the coming weeks would be the safety of those in emergency accommodation.

“Local authorities and NGOs have been working incredibly hard to ensure that there is extra capacity in emergency accommodation. This extra capacity means that self-isolation can be put in place where needed, but also so that we can de-congregate settings to allow for proper social distancing measures.

“More than 600 new places have been secured, with more to come if necessary. I have guaranteed local authorities additional funding to support this work.”

He said that the Department of Housing is working closely with the HSE, the local authorities and their NGO service delivery partners “to ensure that all households accessing emergency accommodation receive the necessary supports during this crisis”.