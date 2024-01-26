13,318 people in emergency accommodation in December, a 13.5% increase on previous year

THE NUMBER OF people living in emergency accommodation dropped last month to just 13,318.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, 9,356 adults and a 3,962 children were in emergency accommodation in December.

The figure of 13,318 is a drop from the 13,514 people living in emergency accommodation in November.

Despite the numbers seeing a drop since last month, the total number of people living in emergency accommodation in December 2023 has increased by 13.5% since December 2022 when 11,632 people were recorded in emergency accommodation.

Simon Communities of Ireland executive director Wayne Stanley noted that “it’s not unusual” to see a decrease in homelessness figures in December.

“Lower numbers in December are a result of those in homelessness being offered respite by relatives or friends from the trauma, over the Christmas period. As those supports are not sustainable, we quickly see a return to increasing numbers of people in homelessness,” Stanley said.

Catherine Kenny, CEO of Dublin Simon, highlighted that the monthly emergency accommodation figures don’t include those sleeping rough.

Meanwhile, Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said that while the fall in homelessness in December is “very welcome”, the yearly increase is “appalling”.

“We are all working to help prevent and tackle homelessness, but I would also stress that one month of good figures cannot wipe out more than a year of rising homelessness,” Dennigan said.

“These are not just percentages and statistics, but everyone is a real person whose life has been in crisis because they have lost their home. It is unforgivable that nearly 4,000 children are still homeless in Ireland today.”

Commenting on the fact that 3,962 children were in emergency accommodation in December, Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan said that “growing up without a home can have devastating impacts on the development of a child”.

“This Government has turned its back on these children. There is no acceptable level of child homelessness, and we should be doing everything in our power to eradicate it completely,” O’Callaghan said.