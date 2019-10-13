This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 October, 2019
Homicide investigation following death of man found next to tent on fire in Cork

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

By Olivia Kelleher Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 10:33 AM
Mardyke Walk in Cork.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

Updated 12 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the death of a man following a fire in Cork city. 

Gardaí say they were “alerted to a fire and an unconscious man” at Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning.

The man, who was in his thirties, was found by the emergency services next to a tent in the city. 

A tent was also on fire and Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze. 

The man, who had visible injuries, was removed to Cork University Hospital at approximately 1 am.

Efforts were made to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved. A post-mortem on the man’s body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí say a homicide investigation has been launched.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1 and who witnessed any activity to come forward.

Drivers who were travelling nearby at the time and have dashcam footage are also being asked to contact gardaí.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

Olivia Kelleher

