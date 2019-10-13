Homicide investigation following death of man found next to tent on fire in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating the death of a man following a fire in Cork city.

Gardaí say they were “alerted to a fire and an unconscious man” at Mardyke Walk in the early hours of this morning.

The man, who was in his thirties, was found by the emergency services next to a tent in the city.

A tent was also on fire and Cork City Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze.

The man, who had visible injuries, was removed to Cork University Hospital at approximately 1 am.

Efforts were made to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved. A post-mortem on the man’s body is due to take place this morning.

Gardaí say a homicide investigation has been launched.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1 and who witnessed any activity to come forward.

Drivers who were travelling nearby at the time and have dashcam footage are also being asked to contact gardaí.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy