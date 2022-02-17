#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 17 February 2022
Advertisement

Hong Kong Covid outbreak sees patients being treated on beds outside hospital

The city is struggling to cope with a record number of cases and healthcare facilities are beginning to overflow.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 6,087 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5685979
Medical personnel gather as patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Image: AP/PA Images
Medical personnel gather as patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Medical personnel gather as patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Image: AP/PA Images

HONG KONG IS facing an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners and is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to cope with a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy.

The Correctional Services Department said today that the Sha Tsui facility on Lantau Island has been designated for quarantining infected prisoners, whose numbers are expected to grow.

Seven prisoners have tested positive for Covid, while the number of confirmed cases in the southern Chinese financial hub of about 7.5 million people hit 4,285, double the daily average reported earlier in the week.

Healthcare facilities in Hong Kong are beginning to overflow, and the city’s Caritas Medical Centre was forced to treat patients in beds outside the hospital. Others were waiting in tents to be admitted.

People who test positive are required to quarantine either in hospital if they have serious symptoms or in government-run facilities for light or asymptomatic cases.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has ordered the central government to provide Hong Kong with resources to stabilise the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical expertise and supplies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

China has managed major outbreaks through its strict “zero tolerance” policy which involves quarantining incoming travellers, total lockdowns, extensive contact tracing and mass testing millions of people.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has stuck to the same strategy despite the city’s greater population density, higher incomes and more service-oriented economy than in mainland China.

Last week, the entire upmarket Discovery Bay neighbourhood of Hong Kong was ordered to undergo testing after authorities found traces of the virus in its sewage.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie