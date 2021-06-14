UK Supreme Court to hear PSNI challenge to judgement in 'Hooded Men' torture case

A number of the 'Hooded Men' (front row left right) Michael Donnelly and Liam Shannon, (middle row left- right) Kevin Hannaway, Gerry McKerr, and Jim Auld, (back row left - right) Patrick McNally, Brian Turley, Francis McGuigan, and Joe Clarke, outside Buswell's Hotel in Dublin in 2014.

THE UK SUPREME Court will today hear a PSNI challenge to a 2019 judgement in the so-called ‘Hooded Men’ case.

In September 2019, the Court of Appeal in Belfast ruled that interrogation techniques used against 14 men who were interned in the Northern in 1971 would be torture if deployed today.

In a majority decision, senior judges also held that the group had a legitimate expectation police would further investigate claims that their treatment was sanctioned by the British government.

That verdict had come in a failed appeal by the Police Service of Northern Ireland against a previous ruling that its decision to end preliminary inquiries into the men’s deep interrogation back in 1971 was seriously flawed and should be quashed.

Surviving members of the 14 hooded men brought the original case against the Chief Constable, Secretary of State and the Department of Justice.

Five techniques were used against the men while they were held without trial: being hooded, made to stand spread-eagled in a stress position against a wall and beaten if they fell; forced to listen to constant loud static noise; and deprived of sleep, food and water.

Proceedings were brought by one of the Hooded Men, Francis McGuigan, and the daughter of Sean McKenna, a school caretaker taken from his Newry home in August 1971.

Mary McKenna claimed her father was bitten by a soldier’s dog and had to drink from the animal’s dish in treatment that “ruined” him and worsened a heart condition that led to his death four years later.

In a hearing today the Chief Constable of the PSNI will challenge the 2019 court ruling.

Ahead of the hearing, Francis McGuigan said he hoped the Supreme Court would “not only say there should be an investigation to identify and hold to account those who were responsible for authorising and carrying out torture on us, but also that the PSNI are not independent and must not conduct it”.

“Truth and justice must prevail. This case doesn’t just matter for me as a ‘Hooded Man’, it is important for every torture victim past, present and future,” he said.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Campaign Manager, said “all eyes should be on this challenge”.

She said the case will be “hugely significant to torture victims across the world and the ongoing unresolved issue of legacy of the Troubles”.

“It should concern us all that the PSNI continue to argue against an independent, effective investigation into state-sanctioned torture.

“The implications of this case cannot be overstated. This is not just about long-overdue justice for the ‘Hooded Men’, it will also affect other victims of the Troubles who are still being denied truth and justice.”