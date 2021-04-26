Covid-19: 173 patients being treated in hospital

File image of a paramedic in Dublin in January.

File image of a paramedic in Dublin in January.

THERE ARE NOW 173 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital.

This figure is accurate as of 8pm last night from the HSE’s Daily Operations Update.

This is an increase of just one from 8am yesterday morning, however, many hospitals do not discharge patients at the same rate over the weekend. There were 163 people in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Tallaght Hospital (19), Mater Hosptial (16), Letterkenny Hospital (15), Connolly Hospital (13) and Naas Hospital (12).

As of 6.30pm yesterday, there are 46 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in intensive care.

The Taoiseach announced yesterday that one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

The HSE administered 42,756 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, the highest total vaccines administered in a single day for the second day running.

85% of people have said they either intend to get a Covid-19 vaccine, or have already been vaccinated, according to a new survey by Ipsos MRBI.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They survey conducted for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) found that 10% of 25-34-year-olds said they will not take a Covid-19 vaccine, the highest of any age cohorts.

This figure stood at 6% overall.

Ipsos MRBI said this may have underestimated the number of vaccinated people as people in nursing homes, hospitals and other care settings were not interviewed.