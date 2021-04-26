#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
Covid-19: 173 patients being treated in hospital

46 people are in ICU.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Apr 2021, 9:47 AM
50 minutes ago 5,049 Views 2 Comments
File image of a paramedic in Dublin in January.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THERE ARE NOW 173 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital.

This figure is accurate as of 8pm last night from the HSE’s Daily Operations Update.

This is an increase of just one from 8am yesterday morning, however, many hospitals do not discharge patients at the same rate over the weekend. There were 163 people in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening. 

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Tallaght Hospital (19), Mater Hosptial (16), Letterkenny Hospital (15), Connolly Hospital (13) and Naas Hospital (12).

As of 6.30pm yesterday, there are 46 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in intensive care. 

The Taoiseach announced yesterday that one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland. 

The HSE administered 42,756 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, the highest total vaccines administered in a single day for the second day running.

85% of people have said they either intend to get a Covid-19 vaccine, or have already been vaccinated, according to a new survey by Ipsos MRBI. 

They survey conducted for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) found that 10% of 25-34-year-olds said they will not take a Covid-19 vaccine, the highest of any age cohorts. 

This figure stood at 6% overall. 

Ipsos MRBI said this may have underestimated the number of vaccinated people as people in nursing homes, hospitals and other care settings were not interviewed. 

