#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

1,700 Covid-19 patients in hospital as figure nearly doubles mid-April peak

Before the third wave, Covid-19 hospitalisations peaked at 881 in mid-April.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 9:21 AM
5 minutes ago 525 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322513

covid figures hospital Latest Covid-19 hospital figures. Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

THERE ARE NOW 1,700 people with Covid-19 in hospital across the country.

This is almost double the amount of patients in hospital at the mid-April peak of 881 Covid-19 hospitalisations.

158 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 88 people were discharged. 

There are also 143 people in ICU, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid. 

Reid said “nobody wants more people sick” with Covid-19, adding that any of the patients in hospital or ICU “would swap with any of us”. 

“The big ask of everyone is to stay at home & help get our hospitals & nursing homes back to safer levels. Our healthcare teams ask just this of us,” he said on Twitter. 

Speaking on Newstalk yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is “huge pressure” on hospitals right now. 

He said the rise of the UK variant, increased socialisation over the Christmas period as well as the seasonality issues of people gathering indoors has created a “prefect storm” for the spread of the virus. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin said he was not blaming it all on the new variant, but said he believes it is a “very significant factor”.

On Friday, an agreement was reached between the HSE and 16 private hospitals to provide additional capacity if necessary during the next 12 months. 

Under the agreement, the hospitals agreed to supply, depending on the incidence of the disease, up to 30% of their capacity. 

Covid-19 hospitalisation figures topped 1,000 for the first time last Thursday.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie