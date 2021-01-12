1,700 Covid-19 patients in hospital as figure nearly doubles mid-April peak

Latest Covid-19 hospital figures. Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

THERE ARE NOW 1,700 people with Covid-19 in hospital across the country.

This is almost double the amount of patients in hospital at the mid-April peak of 881 Covid-19 hospitalisations.

158 people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 88 people were discharged.

There are also 143 people in ICU, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Reid said “nobody wants more people sick” with Covid-19, adding that any of the patients in hospital or ICU “would swap with any of us”.

“The big ask of everyone is to stay at home & help get our hospitals & nursing homes back to safer levels. Our healthcare teams ask just this of us,” he said on Twitter.

Speaking on Newstalk yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is “huge pressure” on hospitals right now.

He said the rise of the UK variant, increased socialisation over the Christmas period as well as the seasonality issues of people gathering indoors has created a “prefect storm” for the spread of the virus.

Martin said he was not blaming it all on the new variant, but said he believes it is a “very significant factor”.

On Friday, an agreement was reached between the HSE and 16 private hospitals to provide additional capacity if necessary during the next 12 months.

Under the agreement, the hospitals agreed to supply, depending on the incidence of the disease, up to 30% of their capacity.

Covid-19 hospitalisation figures topped 1,000 for the first time last Thursday.