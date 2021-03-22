Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 now stands at 366 amid warning of a possible surge

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen slightly.

As of 8pm last night, there are currently 366 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

80 patients with Covid-19 are currently in intensive care units around the country.

Of these 80 patients, 47 are currently receiving ventilator support.

Health officials last night confirmed a further 769 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Two further deaths were also reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Cases numbers have stalled or are possibly rising, according to HSE Lead For Infection Control Professor Martin Cormican, amid fears over a potential surge of Covid-19.

Professor Cormican’s comments on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland follow concerns expressed by Public Health in recent weeks over increased socialisation.

Professor Cormican said the number of cases is disappointing and urged the public to “be very careful” as “there is a risk wherever people come together”.

“There is a real danger of a surge. We certainly all hoped to be in a better place than we are but we have to deal with the reality of where we are which is that we really need to be very careful,” he said.

The number of vaccines distributed so far is not enough to reduce Covid-19′s spread in the community, said Professor Cormican. “The more people come together indoors, the faster the virus spreads.”

He said that while the situation in hospitals has improved and transmission in schools remains stable, there has been an increased spread in workplaces and other settings.

“It makes no difference to the virus if it’s a wake or a birthday party”, said Professor Cormican.

HSE Clinical Lead for Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control Prof Martin Cormican Source: Sam Boal

The latest figures come as it was confirmed yesterday that mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving into Ireland from certain countries will come into effect by next weekend.

On 26 February, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”.

These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from these 33 countries must now complete a full mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine.