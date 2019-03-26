This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mother of newborn baby found dead in Cork maternity hospital

An investigation is underway and the cause of death is currently unknown.

By Olivia Kelleher Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 12:37 PM
A bed in a hospital maternity unit. (File photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched at a Cork maternity hospital after the mother of a newborn baby was found dead on the floor of her room with her infant underneath her.

The cause of death of the mother, who is in her thirties, is unknown at this juncture.

Staff at Cork University Maternity Hospital checked on her and the baby yesterday morning and they both appeared to be doing well.

When medical staff were doing their rounds an hour later they found the mother lying on the floor with her child.

One of the possibilities being put forward is that the woman fell out of bed while she was breastfeeding the infant. Staff are deeply shocked at the passing of the mother.

The South/South West Hospital Group has confirmed that an investigation is underway following the tragedy.

A spokesperson for the South/ South West Hospital Group said it is policy not to comment on individual cases.

South South West Hospital Group wishes to confirm that an investigation is underway following a tragic occurrence at Cork University Maternity Hospital yesterday morning. Our priority is supporting the patient’s family and therefore we will not be commenting on the individual case at this time.

Cork University Maternity Hospital opened in 2007 and is an amalgamation of maternity services from Erinville, St Finbarr’s and the Bon Secours Hospital.

It is the largest tertiary referral centre in the south of Ireland. It facilitates both day and in patient services including maternity and gynaecology.

Olivia Kelleher

