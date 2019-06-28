This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Minimal movement' in talks as three-day strike by hospital support staff set to go ahead

By Rónán Duffy Friday 28 Jun 2019, 8:42 AM
36 minutes ago 808 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4700978
Image: RollingNews.ie

THREE STRIKE DAYS by healthcare support workers look set to go ahead next week after the failure of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). 

Both sides in the dispute are set to appear at the Labour Court this morning with Siptu saying it will “respect what the Labour Court has to say”.

The sides broke apart following a “tortuous process” yesterday that saw all issues discussed but no resolution. 

The issue centres on a dispute between the workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is the failure to grant pay increases for its members, arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Siptu divisional organiser Paul Bell said there was “minimal movement” between the sides yesterday and that talks were therefore halted.

“Later on in the evening it was determined that the discussions were not going to bring the sides the together, that there was going to be no agreement and at that stage the officer of the WRC referred the matter to the Labour Court,” Bell said. 

Bells says that the Department of the Public Expenditure and Reform’s interpretation of the job evaluation scheme “would not get the full benefit in arrears or any other payments due” to members.

Bell said that Siptu would respect the Labour Court’s determination but added that the strikes are still scheduled to go ahead because the Labour Court has not asked them to halt the action. 

We have to discuss that matter in the Labour Court, we’re not going to start off by second-guessing or trying to shape what the Labour Court may think, it’s a matter for the Labour Court to determine what they require from us. If they require anything. 

“We’re going into the Labour Court this morning, we’ll listen to what the Labour Court has to say, and we will respect what the Labour Court has to say. At this moment the strike that is planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday stands as we have no understanding of what the next actions will be in that dispute,” he added. 

The one-day action earlier this week saw patients across the country experiencing significant disruptions as 10,000 healthcare support workers went on strike. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

