This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE says contingency being planned 'to ensure patient dignity' during tomorrow's strike

A strike by around 10,000 healthcare support workers is taking place tomorrow.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 1:07 PM
32 minutes ago 1,139 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4696787
Gerry O'Dwyer, HSE hospital manager and Bernard Gloster, Chief Officer at Health Service Executive
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Gerry O'Dwyer, HSE hospital manager and Bernard Gloster, Chief Officer at Health Service Executive
Gerry O'Dwyer, HSE hospital manager and Bernard Gloster, Chief Officer at Health Service Executive
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS outlined what it expects will be some of the main issues for patients arriving out of tomorrow’s strike by around 10,000 healthcare support workers.

The strike is taking part in 38 different hospitals and healthcare facilities with Health Minister Simon Harris describing the action as “quite extraordinary”.

In an update on its contingency plans for tomorrow’s strike, the HSE says it is trying to ensure “minimum disruption to patient services” and to “ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place”.

The HSE says it has been liaising with Siptu representatives at the affected hospitals to gauge the nature of the disruption tomorrow. 

It says that services that will be mainly impacted are:

  • Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures
  • Significant cancellation of scope procedures
  • Reduced outpatient services
  • Reduced laboratory services for GPs
  • Reduced catering services for both patients and staff
  • Reduced operating theatre activity

The issue at the centre of the dispute relates to a disagreement between workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is its failure to implement increases in pay for Siptu members arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Siptu said yesterday that the government “never meaningfully engaged with Siptu representatives” on the issues and that “too many issues remain unresolved” leading to tomorrow’s action. 

A previous 24-hour workplace stoppage that was planned for last week was averted to allow for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission but it was announced yesterday that these talks failed

Speaking to reporters this morning, Harris said time should now be allowed for the Labour Court to intervene.

I find it quite extraordinary that a trade union would bring our health service to a point of such difficulty without even going to the Labour Court. The management side has engaged in really good faith on this, we made an offer and that offer would see payments made to people starting in November of this year, which is quite a significant offer to make in the context of the Brexit scenario that we face.

“Now even if Siptu didn’t like that offer, the Labour Court still remains available and it seems absolutely extraordinary that we will have an all-out strike by many Siptu employees tomorrow across 38 sites without even going to the Labour Court,” Harris added. 

Speaking later this morning, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Harris had been “sent out to attack the union’s position” and that the government is reneging on promises made to the healthcare workers involved

“I think this is absolutely scandalous that it has got to these stage. This was an agreement entered into in the Lansdowne Road architecture for a reevaluation of a variety of workers in the hospital setting, of their skills,” Howlin said.

“With an understanding and I was the minister who gave the understanding, that these matters would be addressed when the evaluation was done.”

The HSE, I understand want to honour that understanding and it is just unacceptable that the government would renege on it now and seek to walk away from it.”

The hospitals that are affected are listed on the HSE’s website and the executive has said that any patients whose scheduled procedure or service will be affected will be contacted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie