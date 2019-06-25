HSE says contingency being planned 'to ensure patient dignity' during tomorrow's strike

THE HSE HAS outlined what it expects will be some of the main issues for patients arriving out of tomorrow’s strike by around 10,000 healthcare support workers.

The strike is taking part in 38 different hospitals and healthcare facilities with Health Minister Simon Harris describing the action as “quite extraordinary”.

In an update on its contingency plans for tomorrow’s strike, the HSE says it is trying to ensure “minimum disruption to patient services” and to “ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place”.

The HSE says it has been liaising with Siptu representatives at the affected hospitals to gauge the nature of the disruption tomorrow.

It says that services that will be mainly impacted are:

Deferral of some elective inpatient procedures

Significant cancellation of scope procedures

Reduced outpatient services

Reduced laboratory services for GPs

Reduced catering services for both patients and staff

Reduced operating theatre activity

The issue at the centre of the dispute relates to a disagreement between workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is its failure to implement increases in pay for Siptu members arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Siptu said yesterday that the government “never meaningfully engaged with Siptu representatives” on the issues and that “too many issues remain unresolved” leading to tomorrow’s action.

A previous 24-hour workplace stoppage that was planned for last week was averted to allow for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission but it was announced yesterday that these talks failed.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Harris said time should now be allowed for the Labour Court to intervene.

I find it quite extraordinary that a trade union would bring our health service to a point of such difficulty without even going to the Labour Court. The management side has engaged in really good faith on this, we made an offer and that offer would see payments made to people starting in November of this year, which is quite a significant offer to make in the context of the Brexit scenario that we face.

“Now even if Siptu didn’t like that offer, the Labour Court still remains available and it seems absolutely extraordinary that we will have an all-out strike by many Siptu employees tomorrow across 38 sites without even going to the Labour Court,” Harris added.

Louise O’Reilly says the govt don’t want to live up to their end of the bargain when it comes to the health workers strike. pic.twitter.com/tZQHWPwSea — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 25, 2019 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

Speaking later this morning, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said that Harris had been “sent out to attack the union’s position” and that the government is reneging on promises made to the healthcare workers involved

“I think this is absolutely scandalous that it has got to these stage. This was an agreement entered into in the Lansdowne Road architecture for a reevaluation of a variety of workers in the hospital setting, of their skills,” Howlin said.

“With an understanding and I was the minister who gave the understanding, that these matters would be addressed when the evaluation was done.”

The HSE, I understand want to honour that understanding and it is just unacceptable that the government would renege on it now and seek to walk away from it.”

The hospitals that are affected are listed on the HSE’s website and the executive has said that any patients whose scheduled procedure or service will be affected will be contacted.