Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Tomorrow's strike by HSE support staff has been deferred to allow for WRC talks

The strike has been deferred pending the outcome of emergency talks.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 6:07 PM
44 minutes ago 11,853 Views 2 Comments
TRADE UNION SIPTU has said that a 24-hour workplace stoppage from around 10,000 healthcare workers has been deferred, pending the outcome of emergency talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The strike had been set to take place tomorrow after earlier talks with the HSE and Siptu had broken down.

Siptu health divisional organiser Paul Bell said in a statement this evening: “The strike action scheduled for tomorrow is now deferred at the request of the Workplace Relations Commission.

Discussions on the implementation of the job evaluation scheme for SIPTU members in the health service will commence tomorrow (Thursday 20 June). Preparations for strike for next Tuesday (25 June) and Wednesday (26 June) will continue.

The HSE responded with a statement welcoming the decision to defer tomorrow’s strike.

“The HSE welcomes the deferral of tomorrow’s planned industrial action by SIPTU at 38 Hospital Sites and healthcare facilities, pending the resumption of talks at the WRC tomorrow,” it said.

“Hospitals will endeavour to reinstate services and appointments in so far as possible and will contact patients directly to advise of any appointments and procedures that can proceed tomorrow. Community services will operate a full service tomorrow.”

Earlier today Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said he was “determined” to protect the Public Service Stability Agreement.

“We will do what we can across today to deal with this issue but we have to ensure that anything that can be done recognises that we have an agreement in place that I am determined to protect,” he said speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

With reporting from Conor McCrave

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

