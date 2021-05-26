#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Outdoor tables in beer gardens and restaurants limited to six adults as closing time stays at 11.30pm

An additional number of children are also allowed.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 26 May 2021, 12:45 PM
Dubliners enjoying outdoor dining last October.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

BEER GARDENS WILL be limited to six adults when they reopen in two weeks but there are to be additional spaces for children, according to new guidelines released by Fáilte Ireland

Guidelines for the hospitality industry were due to be published yesterday but were delayed until today to await government sign-off

The guidelines were being prepared ahead of the return of outdoor dining and drinking in restaurants and pubs from 7 June.

Ahead of that date, hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses are to begin accepting guests from this day week 2 June, with residents permitted to dine indoors. 

Ahead of those reopening dates, Fáilte Ireland has published updated guidelines following consultations with the government. 

For restaurants and so-called wet pubs, the guidelines state that from 7 June outdoor service is permitted for a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over per table.

This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger, with the total combined capacity at a table not allowed to exceed 15 overall. 

For both food and drink, the guidelines say that the premises must be empty of all patrons by 11.30pm. No live music or performances are permitted. 

In terms of social distancing and time limits, one-metre distance is required between tables for outdoor service and there is no time-limit if this is in place. 

Hotels

Ahead of the reopening of hotels next week, the guidelines state that residents staying in “paying tourism accommodation” can dine indoors but that this is subject to a number of conditions. 

The same restrictions about the numbers per table apply, with the guidelines also outlining that “multiple tables cannot be booked indoors” and that “no parties/ social gatherings are permitted indoors”. 

In terms of time limits and social distancing, a 105-minute time limit will be in place if there is social distancing of one-metre but this time-limit can be removed if there is two metres between tables. 

There is no fixed date set for the wider return of indoor dining beyond hotels but it’s expected to be some time in July.

