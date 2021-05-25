#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Guidelines to set out 105-minute time-limit for return of indoor dining

There is no fixed date set for the return of indoor dining but it’s expected to be some time in July.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 25 May 2021, 2:20 PM
Outdoor dining returns from 7 June.
Image: LeahFarrell/RollingNews.ie


Image: LeahFarrell/RollingNews.ie

THE 105-MINUTE limit will return for indoor drinking and dining when indoor hospitality returns, according to new guidelines to be published by Fáilte Ireland. 

The much-awaited guidelines outline that social distancing of at least one metre will apply between tables whether indoor or outdoor but that there will be no time limits outdoors. 

The guidelines are being released ahead of the return of outdoor dining and drinking in restaurants and pubs from 7 June.

Ahead of that date, hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses are to begin accepting guests from tomorrow week 2 June, with residents permitted to dine indoors.

Restaurateurs have been campaigning for the government to allow all restaurants to resume dining in line with the return of hotels next week. 

As expected, the guidelines will not recommend that a time-limit should apply to outdoor hospitality but businesses are being told that they are free to introduce their own such limits. 

Social distancing of one-metre will apply between tables outdoors but there is no limit on outdoor occupancy. For a period last year when outdoor hospitality was permitted there was a limit of 15 people, but this will not apply under the new guidelines. 

There is no fixed date set for the return of indoor dining but it’s expected to be some time in July.

24.05.21 Trial live events could take place 'in June' but Taoiseach downplays indoor dining in early July

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin downplayed the possibility that it could return at the beginning of July but a timeline is set to be agreed by Cabinet in consultation with NPHET this week. 

Martin said yesterday “we’ll see what happens during July” and emphasised that a graduated approach would be taken. 

Publicans and restauranteurs have been critical of the government’s approach, particularly the fact that hotels will be permitted to serve food indoors to residents when they reopen next week while restaurants and pubs cannot.  

The Restaurants Association of Ireland has described the decision to “divide hotel restaurants and independent restaurants” as “anti-competitive, inequitable and without public health rationale”. 

In an update today on the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), the Department of Social Protection outlined that the hospitality sector is still the most-affected industry, with 93,687 people on the PUP out of the total of 334,000 people receiving it. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn 

Rónán Duffy
