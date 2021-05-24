'Steady as she goes': Taoiseach suggests indoor dining may have to wait until mid-July

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said Friday’s comprehensive announcement on the next stage of Ireland’s reopening will be “cautious” and “steady”.

He also hinted that the reopening of indoor dining and drinking would not necessarily take place at the beginning of July, something that industry groups have been pushing for.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Thursday to prepare advice for government, after which the Cabinet Covid sub-committee will meet before a full Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Taoiseach said a “comprehensive” announcement will be made following that meeting, which will outline “timelines” for the summer months around sectors such as aviation, tourism and hospitality.

“It’s an announcement in respect of progress in June and July and how we see things,” the Taoiseach told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Martin repeated the government’s preference that “outdoor is best” for the summer and that “indoor has been challenging” with respect to controlling the outbreak of Covid-19.

Friday’s announcement comes ahead of hotels and B&Bs reopening their doors on 2 June, with outdoor services in restaurants and pubs to resume on 7 June.

There is no fixed date set for the return of indoor dining but it’s expected to be some time in July.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that he hopes it would be in “early July” but the Taoiseach today suggested that it may also be later in the month.

“We’ll have outdoor dining, outdoor drinking from the 7 June onwards, we will have hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses available from the 2 June for people to book and see how that impacts on the disease,” he said.

We’ll see what happens during July. If you look, what we’ve been doing from April and May, everything wasn’t done the first week of those particular months when it began to reopen. Full retail was the 17th, so it’s a graduated approach we will be adopting.

The Taoiseach said the “gradual” approach being taken by the government “is working”, with a number of sectors of society returning without “any spikes of significance”.

“So far so good in terms of the reopening of society,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Taoiseach spoke about NPHET’s concerns about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of Covid-19, with CMO Tony Holohan on Friday describing it as a “dark cloud on the horizon”.

Martin said these concerns will be taken into consideration when deciding this week on the plan forward.

“It’s steady as she goes to the end of this month, it’ll be steady in June. We’ll see what’s possible in July,” he said.

The Taoiseach was also asked about plans for the return of events, and specifically whether there could be crowds at the All-Ireland Finals at the end of August.

“I think we have to go slowly, let’s take it step-by-step, let’s see how the impact of the variants work out. By the time the All Ireland Finals are played we will have advanced vaccinations much more significantly. But again I’m not getting into specifics in terms of numbers. Some people are speculating on numbers, again a cautious approach will apply there.”

On aviation and how Ireland plans to use the EU’s Digital Green Cert, the Taoiseach said that he will be discussing the issue of travel at an European Council meeting that begins today.