Hospitality sector to meet government officials for discussion on Covid pass compliance

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE to meet members of the hospitality sector today to discuss the level of compliance.

The invitation to the meeting sets out that if the current “level of openness is to continue”, it is essential that businesses adhere to measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

Relevant Covid-19 data as well as recent compliance surveys will be shared with stakeholders today, with a discussion to take place on the relative risks associated with this sector.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) revealed last week that the percentage of people not having Covid certificates checked in pubs was 37% in October, while 34% were not asked in restaurants.

However, inspections carried out by HSE and HSA health and safety inspectors found that 75% of premises were compliant over the October bank holiday weekend.

Speaking ahead of the meeting today, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said that the hospitality sector should not be used as a “scapegoat” for the rising case numbers.

He said those in the sector will want to hear more details from officials about where exactly non-compliance is taking place.

Cummins said he believes the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) should also attend today’s meeting, stating that health experts have not been present at any of the meetings with the industry throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve asked for them to be in the room so we could speak directly to them. Now, we did have officials from the Department of Health when the Covid pass was developed but ever since we have never had a direct conversation with either health officials or NPHET,” he said on RTÉ Radio One over the weekend.

The Taoiseach confirmed yesterday that he will not be attending the meeting, but his officials will be. He said this meeting is part of the “regular engagement” the government has with the industry with some government sources stating that today’s meeting has been “hammed up” somewhat.

Micheál Martin said the “bottom line” is there needs to be maximum compliance with the existing guidance in place.

He said he expected there to be “constructive engagement” with the industry today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Over the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he favoured the introduction of urgent and rapid sanctions for outlets that are not checking patrons for vaccine certification.

Donnelly said that while the Cabinet had not decided how to respond to the increase in non-compliance, he favoured more robust sanctions for offending outlets.

“We need to get very serious with industry on that,” he said.

Groups invited to the meeting include Give us the Night, the Irish Hotels Federation, the Licensed Vintners Association, the Live Venue Collective, the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

Under the existing guidance, the EU Digital Covid Certificate or the HSE Vaccination Card an be used as evidence of vaccination or proof of immunity when going into a pub, restaurant, café or food court to access indoor hospitality.

The rules set out that this may not be necessary where a person is well-known to the business.