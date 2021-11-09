#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Hospitality sector to meet government officials for discussion on Covid pass compliance

Those in the hospitality sector have said they should not be used as a “scapegoat” for the rising case numbers.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 12:05 AM
7 hours ago 2,873 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5595392
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE to meet members of the hospitality sector today to discuss the level of compliance. 

The invitation to the meeting sets out that if the current “level of openness is to continue”, it is essential that businesses adhere to measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19. 

Relevant Covid-19 data as well as recent compliance surveys will be shared with stakeholders today, with a discussion to take place on the relative risks associated with this sector.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) revealed last week that the percentage of people not having Covid certificates checked in pubs was 37% in October, while 34% were not asked in restaurants. 

However, inspections carried out by HSE and HSA health and safety inspectors found that 75% of premises were compliant over the October bank holiday weekend. 

Speaking ahead of the meeting today, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said that the hospitality sector should not be used as a “scapegoat” for the rising case numbers. 

He said those in the sector will want to hear more details from officials about where exactly non-compliance is taking place. 

Cummins said he believes the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) should also attend today’s meeting, stating that health experts have not been present at any of the meetings with the industry throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve asked for them to be in the room so we could speak directly to them. Now, we did have officials from the Department of Health when the Covid pass was developed but ever since we have never had a direct conversation with either health officials or NPHET,” he said on RTÉ Radio One over the weekend.

The Taoiseach confirmed yesterday that he will not be attending the meeting, but his officials will be. He said this meeting is part of the “regular engagement” the government has with the industry with some government sources stating that today’s meeting has been “hammed up” somewhat.

Micheál Martin said the “bottom line” is there needs to be maximum compliance with the existing guidance in place. 

He said he expected there to be “constructive engagement” with the industry today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he favoured the introduction of urgent and rapid sanctions for outlets that are not checking patrons for vaccine certification.

Donnelly said that while the Cabinet had not decided how to respond to the increase in non-compliance, he favoured more robust sanctions for offending outlets.

“We need to get very serious with industry on that,” he said.

Groups invited to the meeting include Give us the Night, the Irish Hotels Federation, the Licensed Vintners Association, the Live Venue Collective, the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Vintners Federation of Ireland. 

Under the existing guidance, the EU Digital Covid Certificate or the HSE Vaccination Card an be used as evidence of vaccination or proof of immunity when going into a pub, restaurant, café or food court to access indoor hospitality.  

The rules set out that this may not be necessary where a person is well-known to the business. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie