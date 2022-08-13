Temperatures could hit above 30 degrees in some parts of the country today

Members of the public sheltering from the searing sun under the shade of a tree at Derryounce Lakes and Trails, which is a reclaimed and regenerated bog in Co. Offaly.

TEMPERATURES COULD hit over 30 degrees today with a Status Yellow High Temperature warning for the country remaining in place until 6am on Monday.

Met Éireann has said today will be hot and sunny with highest temperatures of 26 to 31 degrees.

A new August record of 31.7°C was set yesterday in Oak Park, Co Carlow, a measuring site which also held the previous August record of 31.5°C set in 1995.

While there may be some cloud in the afternoon bringing the chance of an isolated thundershowers, in most areas sunny conditions will remain.

There will have a light northeasterly wind but there will be a sea breeze which will keep temperatures slightly lower near coasts.

The warm conditions will remain this evening, with temperatures staying above 14 to 19 degrees.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells but a few showers will develop in Ulster and Connacht and some of these may be heavy. Winds will be light and variable and patches of mist and fog will develop.

Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25 to 30 degrees.

Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, possibly heavy.

There could be scattered heavy and thundery showers in the afternoon and evening in some areas across the country, and there is a possibility of spot flooding.