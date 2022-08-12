Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 12 August 2022
Status Yellow: Highs of 30+ degrees forecast for inland areas in Leinster and Munster

The mercury hit 30.5 degrees in Carlow yesterday.

By Emer Moreau Friday 12 Aug 2022, 6:59 AM
49 minutes ago 2,705 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5839196
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MET EIREANN IS forecasting highs of 30 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country today, as a nationwide Status Yellow temperature warning continues.

A status yellow temperature warning has been in place since midday yesterday for the entire country. It is due to lift at 6am on Sunday.

Today’s forecast is a hot, dry and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching the low 30s in a few inland spots of Leinster or Munster.

The coasts will be coolers, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon and fog in some areas.

Paul Downes, a Met Éireann meteorologist, has said that “forthe first time this summer we can say with a high degree of confidence that heatwave criteria will be met in some parts of the country.”

The definition of a heat wave in Ireland is shaded air temperatures reaching highs of above 25˚ C on five or more consecutive days at the same location.

This criteria is likely to be met in inland areas in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann said it will be “uncomfortably warm” at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees. The forecaster warned of heat stress, particularly for vulnerable people, and a high solar UV index alongside risk of water-related incidents.

A number of fires were reported throughout the country yesterday.

People have been advised to stay hydrated and conserve water where possible. The risk of fire will be high with very dry conditions so people are also reminded to properly extinguish any barbeques and avoid lighting open fires in wooded or grassland areas.

Interim CMO Dr Breda Smyth urged the public earlier this week to be “sun smart”, applying suncream regularly and seeking shade when the sun’s rays are strongest – and most harmful – in the mid-morning and afternoon.

In the UK, a drought is set to be declared for some parts of England on Friday, with temperatures to hit 35C making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean.

The UN’s IPCC has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events like heatwaves.

Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in at least 135 years last month. The Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park in Dublin hit 33 degrees Celsius on 18 July.

With reporting from PA

