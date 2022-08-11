Firecrews fight blaze in West Cork

EMERGENCY SERVICES AND firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze in the Mossgrove area of West Cork, approximately two kilometres from the Michael Collins memorial park.

CorkBeo have reported that ash and smoke were spotted over 20 kilometres away in Ballinhassig.

A fire has also broken out in Dublin’s Tolka Valley Park for the third time in the past month.

#CorkTraffic Reports of a large fire in the Mossgrove area (near Beal Na Blath.) Emergency services are on scene. Take care as smoke may impede visibility as a result. pic.twitter.com/3bsG9w8GGn — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 11, 2022

Advertisement