Dublin: 18°C Saturday 16 July 2022
18 degrees and counting: Heat picks up as warm weekend begins

The midlands in particular is expected to see the warmest weather today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 9:46 AM
26 minutes ago 1,931 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5818668
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE WEEKEND HAS started off warm and dry and is expected to remain that way, save for a few showers in the north.

Highest temperatures today will reach 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, according to Met Éireann, as Ireland starts to see a somewhat milder version of the heatwave that has struck continental Europe.

The midlands in particular is expected to see the warmest weather today. 

A Status Yellow high temperature wearning is due to take effect on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, cautioning people about heat strees, high solar UV index, and risk of water-related incidents.

Today will be warm and dry with hazy sunshine and occasional clouds, with a few isolated showers possible in the north and northwest later in the day.

Readings taken at weather stations at 9am show temperatures of 18 degrees at certain locations in Dublin, Cork, and Kerry, with other stations clocking in at 15, 16 and 17.

Overnight should remain mostly dry in warm and humid conditions, with temperatures generally staying above 13 to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann’s forecast expects a very warm and dry day with widespread hazy sunshine and highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees.

That comes before an even hotter day on Monday when highest temperatures should be around 25 to 30 degrees with a chance of reaching 31 or 32 in the east and midlands, with a few isolated showers in the west. 

Met Éireann has warned that climate change has increased the chance of temperature records being broken.

While it is not unexpected for July to be one of the warmest months of the year, the climate crisis, which is unsettling weather patterns, increases the likelihood of extreme weather events like heatwaves.

As well as influencing their occurrence in the first place, it can make those events longer, more frequent, and more intense.

Over the next few days, pet owners are being urged to keep their animals cool and hydrated during the heat.

Water safety organisations have asked people to take care around and in bodies of water, especially when swimming or engaging in sports like paddleboarding.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

