Poll: Have you been having trouble sleeping over the past few nights?

THE PAST FEW days have been absolute scorchers, and the nighttime temperatures have remained high, too.

Met Éireann says tonight will be another warm and muggy night, feeling uncomfortable for some as temperatures remain above 17 or 18 degrees for much of the night.

This sort of weather can make it quite difficult to sleep, and many people have probably found themselves tossing and turning all night.

So today we want to know… Have you been having trouble sleeping over the past few nights?

