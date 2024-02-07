An Bord Pleanála approves plans for hotel and office in Heuston South Quarter, overturning DCC refusal

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has approved plans for a 12-storey office block and scaled down hotel proposal as part of a mixed use scheme for Heuston South Quarter for Kilmainham in Dublin 8.

The majority two to one appeals board ruling overturns a decision in 2022 by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission to the contentious proposal for a five storey 238-bedroom hotel and a 12-storey office block in the Heuston South Quarter.

The Council refused planning permission to HPREF HSQ Investments Ltd after concluding that the scheme’s scale, bulk, height would adversely impact on the setting and character of the adjoining Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) which the Council describe “as a built heritage asset which is of international importance”.

However, the appeals board has concluded that the potential for significant negative impacts including the protected Cone of Vision to and from the RHK, have been satisfactorily addressed through design changes and would not result in any unacceptable residual impacts.

Appeals board planning inspector in the case, Stephen Ward concluded that a proposal by the applicants to remove two floors from the hotel and other design changes “would satisfactorily address concerns about the impact of the original proposal”.

Mr Ward stated that he was satisfied “that the revised proposal provides a significant reduction in building height coupled with a greater setback distance from the RHK site”.

Mr Ward stated that the 12-storey office block is obviously more substantial in scale and height compared to the hotel.

However, he said that the taller elements of this block “are set back a significant distance of 70 metres from the garden boundary wall”.

Mr Ward stated: “At this significant remove from the RHK boundary, I am satisfied that it would satisfactorily integrate with the existing development within HSQ and would not seriously detract from the character or setting of any structures within the RHK campus.”

Former Environment Editor at The Irish Times, Frank McDonald has along with co-litigant, Paul Leech has brought High Court judicial review proceedings against a connected planning permission for a build to rent apartment scheme as part of the overall Heuston South Quarter redevelopment.

Judgement in that case is expected next month.

Commenting on the new appeals board planning permission, Mr McDonald said today: “What I would say about the 2-1 board decision is that the extreme sensitivity of the site on St John’s Road directly adjoining the RHK -acknowledged as Ireland’s most important 17th century building – should have required a board of more than three members to make the decision, especially as it involved overturning a very strong refusal by Dublin City Council’s planners.”