Dublin: 11°C Monday 31 May 2021
Hottest day of the year recorded yesterday - and more warm weather to come today

Met Éireann recorded a 23.1 degrees Celsius air temperature in Co Mayo.

By Lauren Boland Monday 31 May 2021, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 9,655 Views 7 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HOTTEST TEMPERATURE of the year in Ireland so far was recorded yesterday as people around the country enjoyed the sunny Sunday weather.

Met Éireann recorded an air temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius at Newport Furnace in Co Mayo, the highest of 2021 to date.

Other high air temperatures were recorded at Shannon Airport in Co Clare (22.6), Claremorris in Co Mayo (22.5) and Phoenix Park in Dublin (22.4).

The warm weather is set to continue, bringing a mild and dry today with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann forecasts that today “will be very mild and mainly dry with long spells of sunshine for most”.

“Turning cloudier in western coastal counties at times, with drizzle possible near coasts, especially in the late afternoon and evening,” the forecaster said.

“Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally, a little cooler along the south coast in a moderate southerly breeze.”

Tonight is expected to be cloudy in the west of the country with some rain or drizzle in counties along the western coast while the east stays dry. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

“Tuesday morning and early afternoon will be cloudy or dull over the western half of the country with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts of Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster,” Met Éireann forecasts.

“This will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures here of 13 to 17 degrees,” it says.

“Staying largely dry and warm with hazy sunshine across the rest of the country, with just a chance of an isolated shower, and highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate and northerly or variable in direction.”

Lauren Boland
