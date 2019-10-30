This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Recall of houmous extended to include batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores

The FSAI said the batches were recalled due to possible presence of salmonella.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 5:46 PM
15 minutes ago 1,318 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4872550

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a recall for further batches of houmous products due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Yesterday, several batches of houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl were recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

The affected items are sold under the brand names The Deli in Aldi and Meadow Fresh in Lidl.

As well as a further recall of additional houmous products sold in Lidl, further recalls were also ordered today for batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores.

The houmous – made by Zorba Delicacies – comes in a number of different varieties including red pepper and sweet chilli. The products originated in the UK.

The following are the affected batches in Lidl for which notices were issued today:

Final table for alert re lidl Source: FSAI

And these are the affected batches across the Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores:

  • Classic Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019
  • 30% Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019
  • Roasted Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019
  • Reduced Fat Houmous Stacker (Lemon and Coriander, Red Pepper, and Chilli flavours), pack size: 180g (3 x 60g), use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 07/11/2019
  • Iceland Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)
  • Iceland Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)
  • Iceland Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)
  • Iceland Sweet Chilli Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

classic and reduced fat houmous zorba

red pepper and stacker zorba houmous

Iceland Final Houmous

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The symptoms usually develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four to seven days and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the food products you have eaten.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie