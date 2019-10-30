Recall of houmous extended to include batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued a recall for further batches of houmous products due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Yesterday, several batches of houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl were recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

The affected items are sold under the brand names The Deli in Aldi and Meadow Fresh in Lidl.

As well as a further recall of additional houmous products sold in Lidl, further recalls were also ordered today for batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores.

The houmous – made by Zorba Delicacies – comes in a number of different varieties including red pepper and sweet chilli. The products originated in the UK.

The following are the affected batches in Lidl for which notices were issued today:

And these are the affected batches across the Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores:

Classic Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

30% Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

Roasted Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 170g, use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 08/11/2019

Reduced Fat Houmous Stacker (Lemon and Coriander, Red Pepper, and Chilli flavours), pack size: 180g (3 x 60g), use by dates: 06/11/2019 and 07/11/2019

Iceland Red Pepper Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Reduced Fat Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Iceland Sweet Chilli Houmous, pack size: 200g, use by dates: 01/11/2019 to 07/11/2019 (inclusive)

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The symptoms usually develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four to seven days and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the food products you have eaten.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy