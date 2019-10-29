This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl recalled due to presence of Salmonella

Consumers are being told not to consume the affected batches.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 12:20 PM
49 minutes ago 7,538 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870584
Image: FSAI.ie
Image: FSAI.ie
Houmous from Aldi affected by the recall.
Houmous from Aldi affected by the recall.
Image: FSAI.ie

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed that several batches of houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl have been recalled due to the presence of salmonella.

The affected items are sold under the brand names The Deli in Aldi in Meadow Fresh in Lidl. 

The FSAI has said that retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the implicated batches were sold.

Consumers are being told not to consume the affected batches (listed below).

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The symptoms usually develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

PastedImage-88796 Houmous from Lidl affected by the recall. Source: fsai.ie

The illness usually lasts between four to seven days and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the food products you have eaten.

Products affected by the recall:

Aldi:

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Classic Houmous Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); UBD 03/11/19

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); UBD 02/11/19 and 03/11/19

The Deli brand Basil Houmous topped with Pesto & Parmesan; pack size 170g; UBD 04/11/19

Lidl:

Meadow Fresh brand Red Pepper Houmous; pack size 170g; UBD 06/11/19

Meadow Fresh brand Classic Houmous stacker; pack size 180g (3 x 60g); UBD 06/11/19

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

