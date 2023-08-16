House prices falling in Dublin but rising in the rest of the country

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
PROPERTY PRICES HAVE dropped in Dublin but have increased in the rest of the country, according to new figures from the CSO.
House prices in Dublin went down by 0.9% in the 12 months to June 2023, while prices outside Dublin went up by 4.5%.
The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 2.2% in the 12 months to June 2023, with prices in Dublin decreasing by 0.9% and prices outside Dublin up by 4.5%.
Some 4,045 properties were purchased for dwelling in June of this year, a decrease of 1.7% compared to June 2022.
The median price of a residential property purchased in the 12 months to June 2023 was €318,000.
The lowest median price for a house in the 12 months to June 2023 was €160,000 in Leitrim and Longford, while the highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.
In Dublin, house prices fell by 1.1% and apartment prices were down by 0.2%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 2.8%, while Dublin City saw a decline of 3.8%.
Outside Dublin, house prices rose by 4.7% and apartment prices by 2.3%.
The South East – Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford – saw the largest increase in prices at 5.5%.
The Border region – Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo – saw the lowest increase, at 3%.
The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to June 2023 was A94 (Blackrock, Co Dublin) with a median price of €735,000, while F35 (Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo) had the least expensive price of €127,500.
