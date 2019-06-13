This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 June, 2019
These are the most expensive areas to buy a home in Ireland by Eircode

The CSO has published its latest residential property price index today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 4:32 PM
36 minutes ago 9,639 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681369

figure-42-mean-house-pri The darker the colour, the more expensive the average cost of the house. Source: CSO

IN THE YEAR to April, the average cost of a residential property in Ireland was 3.1% higher than it had been at the same time 12 months ago, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Prices on the CSO’s latest residential property index have seen the biggest rise along the border, with the index up 11.4% on the same time last year. 

By Eircode, the most expensive place to buy a home in Ireland was D04 in Dublin 4, with a mean price of €760,747.

That was followed by D06 in Dublin 6, where the mean price was €742,690. The third most expensive was A94 in Blackrock, which had a mean price of €720,639. 

The least expensive Eircode area within the capital was D10 in Dublin 10, with a mean price of €233,704. 

1 Figures in Dublin Source: CSO

Outside Dublin

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area was A63 in Greystones, Co Wicklow, with a mean dwelling price of €442,180. 

The second most expensive Eircode area outside Dublin was P17 in Kinsale, Co Cork, where the mean price was €419,268. The third most expensive was A86 in Dunboyne, Co Meath, which had a mean price of €406,992.

Meanwhile, the least expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was H23 in Clones, Co Monaghan, with a mean price of €82,405. 

The second least expensive Eircode area was F45 in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, where the mean price was €84,846. The third least expensive area was F35 in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, which had a mean price of €98,904.

You can check the average price for a home in your Eircode here.

Overall, the national index is 18.5% lower than its highest level in 2007.  

Dublin residential property prices are 22.5% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 21.8% lower than their May 2007 peak.

You can read the CSO’s full report here.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

