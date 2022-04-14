#Open journalism No news is bad news

House prices rise by over 15% nationwide in the last year

The highest increases in house and apartment prices were seen outside Dublin.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,695 Views 11 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HOUSE PRICES HAVE risen by 15.3% in the 12 months up to February 2022, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The highest price increases were outside Dublin, with house prices increasing by 16.8% while house prices rose by 13.5% in Dublin.

There were also increases in apartment prices, with Dublin apartments increasing by 12.8% while apartments outside the capital increased by 17.8%.

The median price of a house that was bought in the 12 months up to February was €282,000, which has risen from €280,000 in January.

The highest median price for a house in the 12 months up to February was €600,000 in Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown, while the lowest median price was €132,750 in Longford.

According to the CSO, there were 3,584 homes purchased at market prices and filed with Revenue in February, an 11.8% increase compared to February 2021.

A majority of these purchases were existing dwellings at 3,036 (84.7%), with just 548 (15.3%) new houses/apartments being purchased in February 2022.

Tadgh McNally
