Wednesday 16 March 2022
Home prices rise by almost 15% around the country in the space of a year

The median price nationally of a home bought in the 12 months up to January this year was €280,000.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 3:34 PM
Image: Shutterstock
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES across Ireland have risen by 14.8% in the 12 months up to January this year, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. 

Prices in Dublin increased by 13.3% and prices outside Dublin rose by 16%. 

The lowest median property price in this time period was €130,000 in Longford. The highest median price was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. 

The region outside Dublin that saw the biggest price increase was the border area where prices increased by 24.7%. 

The mid-west had the lowest rise of 13.8%. 

The number of home purchases at market prices filed with Revenue increased by 0.9% between January 2021 and 2022. The number rose from 3,484 in the first month of last year to 3,517 in January this year. 

Just over 17% of home purchases filed with Revenue were new builds. Around 82% were existing dwellings.  

