Home prices rise by almost 15% around the country in the space of a year

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES across Ireland have risen by 14.8% in the 12 months up to January this year, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Prices in Dublin increased by 13.3% and prices outside Dublin rose by 16%.

Advertisement

The median price nationally of a home bought in the 12 months up to January this year was €280,000.

The lowest median property price in this time period was €130,000 in Longford. The highest median price was €595,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The region outside Dublin that saw the biggest price increase was the border area where prices increased by 24.7%.

The mid-west had the lowest rise of 13.8%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The number of home purchases at market prices filed with Revenue increased by 0.9% between January 2021 and 2022. The number rose from 3,484 in the first month of last year to 3,517 in January this year.

Just over 17% of home purchases filed with Revenue were new builds. Around 82% were existing dwellings.