Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 28 September 2022
Advertisement

'A major shock': Cost of building new homes to go up by as much as €3k due to concrete levy

The levy was brought in to help pay for the mica scandal redress.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 28 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 5,771 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5878805
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A NEW 10% levy on concrete introduced in the Budget to help pay the redress for the mica scandal will mean it will mean an xtra cost of at leas €3,00 to build a typical home in Ireland, it was warned today.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors said that the levy will add €3,00o-€4,000 to the overall delivery cost of an average three-bed-semi. 

Yesterday, it was announced that the 10% levy is to be introduced on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other concrete products to offset the “significant cost” of the redress scheme agreed earlier this year for homeowners who have been affected by the issue of defective products used in the building of their homes.

Defective building blocks containing excessive deposits of the mineral mica have seen thousands of properties start to crumble across the country.

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected, with thousands more understood to have faulty blocks in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick.

However, speaking this morning, representatives of the construction industry said the announcement yesterday was a “major shock”.

The Director of Housing and Planning with the Irish Home Builders Association, Conor O’Connell, told Morning Ireland that the levy will ultimately hit consumers in their pockets.

“In the best case scenario, you’re probably talking around 1500 euro per home, you know, in the worst case scenario up to 3000 Euro, obviously that depends on the type of site you’re developing. It is very variable, but there is a cost and it is a significant cost.

“It’s a levy on approved housing bodies trying to deliver affordable and social houses. It is a levy on the consumer effectively. All cost increases, all input costs, ultimately, have to be borne by the consumer and this is our major concern in relation to this.”

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “Earlier this year, the government agreed a comprehensive redress scheme for those owners who have been affected by the issue of defective products used in the building of their homes. 

“This redress scheme comes with a significant cost and, therefore, I am bringing forward a levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and certain other concrete products.”

The levy is expected to raise €80 million annually and it will be applied from 3 April 2023 at a rate of 10%, according to Donohoe. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie