Under one roof: We want to hear your stories of adults living with their parents

OVER HALF A MILLION adults in Ireland are living with their parents, according to census data released by the Central Statistics Office today.

Opposition TDs accused the government of a “monumental failure” in housing policy, after European data revealed earlier this month that 68% of young adults in Ireland aged 25 to 29 were living with their parents – well above the EU average.

Now it’s been revealed that some 61% of adults aged between 20 and 24 were living with their parents at the last census, as well as 15% of 30-34 year olds.

It’s clear that many young people are not only struggling to get on the property ladder, but can’t find or afford a place to rent. Figures published today show that the average rent for new tenancies in Ireland has risen by almost 9% since last year.

Meanwhile, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation continues to climb.



With all of this in mind, we at The Journal want to know how you’re coping with multiple generations sharing the family home.

Reach out and let us know your story if you have thoughts about or experience of:

Being in your 20s or 30s and living at home

Being a parent and having your adult child or children living with you

We’ll share the stories in a future article. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to mairead@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Living at home’.