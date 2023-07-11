Inchicore development with 578 new homes given planning permission green light

A DEVELOPMENT WITH 578 new homes in Inchicore in Dublin has been given full planning permission, Dublin City Council (DCC) has confirmed.

The housing development site is located at Emmet Road (formerly St Michael’s Estate), Inchicore, Dublin 8.

“The scheme will deliver a mixture of social and affordable homes, with 76% allocated to affordable homes for rent and 24% to social housing,” the Council said.

“The affordable rental homes will be provided through cost rental, which is aimed at moderate income households providing secure and quality housing that remains sustainably affordable over time.”

The new homes will offer a mix of accommodation suitable for single people, couples and families. It will consist of 110 studios, 172 one-beds (including 17 duplex apartments), 250 two-beds and 46 three-beds.

Artist's impression of the planned development

Residents will have access to a supermarket, library, café, crèche and play facilities as well as a “community hub”. They will also have the use of car parking spaces and approximately 1,285 bike parking spaces.

There will also be “a network of cycle and pedestrian routes through the development increasing connectivity of surrounding areas.”

“The development will provide sustainable homes with biodiversity in mind beneficial not only for the environment but for residents and the surrounding community,” said DCC.

Green roofs on the buildings will contribute to this, as will solar panels and electric charging stations for cars.

DCC Artist impression DCC

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí deRóiste said:

“Creating a welcoming and sustainable neighbourhood, both for residents living within the new homes and the wider Inchicore community, is central to Dublin City Council’s vision for Emmet Road. I cannot wait to see this development completed.”

Dublin City Council Housing SPC Chair, Cllr. Alison Gilliland said that she welcomed the progression of the development.

“The provision of public housing at Emmet Road is a key piece of the overall Dublin City Council housing delivery pipeline. This is a major step forward in this development,” she said.

Local Area Committee Chair, Cllr Sophie Nicoullaud commented said:

“A considerable amount of public consultation was undertaken as part of the design process and I would like to thank the local community, in particular the Inchicore Regeneration Consultative Forum (IRCF) for their continued support throughout the journey to reach this significant milestone.

“This project should proceed without delay in collaboration with the local community and Councillors.”

The development was at the centre of a controversy when it was announced by former housing minister Eoghan Murphy in 2018.

At the time junior minister Catherine Byrne said that the plan “looked like overdevelopment” and called the plan a “bad day for the community”.