Housing activists protest Eoghan Murphy at RDS for second time in two days

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy surrounded by housing protesters at the RDS today.

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Eoghan Murphy has faced his second protest in two days as he arrived at the RDS in Dublin today.

Arriving at the European and local elections count centre, Murphy found himself surrounded by dozens of protesters chanting “Murphy Murphy Murphy, out out out”.

Murphy experienced similar protests yesterday when he arrived at the RDS for the election count.

Murphy, who has faced significant criticism from housing activists over the government’s record on housing, did not respond to the protesters today. Garda and RDS security staff intervened in the protest to shield Murphy from the protesters.

Peter Dooley, People Before Profit candidate for Kimmage-Rathmines, was one of the leaders of the protest.

People Before Profit member and housing activist Conor Reddy also took part in the protest. Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Reddy said the protest wasn’t planned but “we felt we couldn’t let him go unchallenged”.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy here flanked by gardaí and RDS security after being surrounded by protesters within the past half an hour. #EP2019 #LE2019 pic.twitter.com/ALKi4tfE5x — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) May 26, 2019 Source: Nicky Ryan /Twitter

Reddy, who was also a prominent member of the Take Back Trinity protests last year, said Murphy lives an “insulated” life and doesn’t understand the reality of Ireland’s housing crisis.

“We wanted to bring a bit of our world to his,” Reddy said.

Reddy said around 20-30 activists from People Before Profit were at the count centre to support the party’s south-east inner city candidate Annette Mooney when Murphy arrived at the RDS this afternoon.