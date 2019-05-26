This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Housing activists protest Eoghan Murphy at RDS for second time in two days

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy faced a similar protest at the RDS yesterday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 May 2019, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,389 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654386
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy surrounded by housing protesters at the RDS today.
Image: NIcky Ryan/TheJournal.ie
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy surrounded by housing protesters at the RDS today.
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy surrounded by housing protesters at the RDS today.
Image: NIcky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Eoghan Murphy has faced his second protest in two days as he arrived at the RDS in Dublin today. 

Arriving at the European and local elections count centre, Murphy found himself surrounded by dozens of protesters chanting “Murphy Murphy Murphy, out out out”. 

Murphy experienced similar protests yesterday when he arrived at the RDS for the election count. 

Murphy, who has faced significant criticism from housing activists over the government’s record on housing, did not respond to the protesters today. Garda and RDS security staff intervened in the protest to shield Murphy from the protesters. 

Peter Dooley, People Before Profit candidate for Kimmage-Rathmines, was one of the leaders of the protest. 

People Before Profit member and housing activist Conor Reddy also took part in the protest. Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Reddy said the protest wasn’t planned but “we felt we couldn’t let him go unchallenged”.

Video not working? Click here

Reddy, who was also a prominent member of the Take Back Trinity protests last year, said Murphy lives an “insulated” life and doesn’t understand the reality of Ireland’s housing crisis. 

“We wanted to bring a bit of our world to his,” Reddy said. 

Reddy said around 20-30 activists from People Before Profit were at the count centre to support the party’s south-east inner city candidate Annette Mooney when Murphy arrived at the RDS this afternoon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie