#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach told renters can't afford a pension when they're paying €2,000 in rent

Opposition parties raised concerns about reports that the new pension scheme is needed to pay for ‘generation rent’ who will never own a home.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 8,314 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5725219
Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of playing a 'double game'.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of playing a 'double game'.
Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of playing a 'double game'.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

HOUSING WAS BACK on the agenda during Leaders’ Questions today with Opposition parties raising concerns about reports that the new pension scheme announced yesterday is needed to pay for ‘generation rent’ who will never own a home.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said thousands of people that rent would gleam no hope from the report in the Irish Independent today. 

It reports that a confidential Cabinet memo prepared for ministers states that the new pension scheme will be “particularly important” as home-ownership rates are in decline and an increasing number of older people need enough income to meet the cost of rent during their retirement.

Murphy said thousands that are renting don’t have pensions.

“Why? Because they can’t afford one while paying exorbitant rents of around €2,000 a month and struggling with the very acute cost of living crisis,” she told the Taoiseach. 

The automatic enrolment scheme is a new savings and investment scheme for employees which will see the State and employers contribute towards employee pensions.

It is aimed at approximately 750,000 employees, aged between 23 and 60, who do not have a pension.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also raised the confidential memo with the Taoiseach, stating that “all of this confirms for us once again, that this government are waving the white flag and telling a whole generation of people that they will never own their own”.

McDonald said young couples starting out in their careers are locked out of home ownership, as are single people on good incomes.

“What are you going to do about it,” she asked, hitting out at the Government’s Housing for All policy.

On Friday, we learned that last month saw the single biggest increase in homelessness since Covid-19 began, she added.

“There are now almost 10,000 people living in emergency funded accommodation,” McDonald told the Taoiseach.

“We have come full circle on this,” she said.

Home ownership 

She also raised the issue of rising house prices, stating that in parts of rural Ireland, these increases are more than 20%.

“The average price of a home across the State now is close to €300,000,” she said.

Related Reads

09.02.22 Rents up 10% and 'out of control' as properties available hits all-time low
26.01.22 Taoiseach says housing crisis won't be solved in one year, but report shows progress being made

The Taoiseach defended housing policy, hitting out at Sinn Féín and other parties for opposing developments.

“I believe in homeownership. I’m not so sure that you do or that your party does. Because you have opposed every measure to do with affordability,” he said, adding that 29,000 people have benefited from the Help to Buy scheme. 

Micheál Martin said Sinn Féín has opposed the scheme since its inception.

On Shared Equity, the Taoiseach said Sinn Féin “play a double game”.

“You actually sneakily vote for it in the end despite all your ranting and raving about it,” he said.

“I look at your policies on affordability. I do not see any coherent policy of substance in terms of people owning their own homes in terms of your own affordable housing scheme,” he added. 

Addressing the report about the new auto enrolment pension scheme, Martin said he was somewhat “taken aback” by the commentary on auto enrolment plan.

“Surely everyone in this House agrees we should as a State and as a society deal with the poor pension provision for workers across this country. Those who own homes and also don’t own homes. The auto enrolment scheme doesn’t discriminate in terms of homeownership,” he said.

Martin said the country needs to be building between 33,000 and 35,000 houses every year, if not more. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I know I annoy people when I say we do need to get real in terms of delivering housing schemes much faster than we are as a country. Everybody needs to get real. There is no point coming in here every week, with people saying ‘this is a great crisis, this is terrible, government isn’t doing enough’.

“But meanwhile, we go on as business as usual on the councils across the country, and in terms of planning,” he said.

He said councils are acting as if it is “business as usual” and are objecting to housing developments.

“That’s not going to wash anymore. It is a crisis. We want to deliver, we want to deliver houses much faster than currently is the case. We need cooperation across the board to enable us to do that,” said the Taoiseach.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie