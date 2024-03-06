Nine more suspected measles cases in latest weekly figures

NINE SUSPECTED MEASLES cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 25 February to 2 March, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

So far this year there has only been one confirmed cases of measles – the man who died in early February.

In total, there have been 10 suspected measles cases in Ireland to date this year – nine from the most recent weekly figures and one other case from an earlier date.

Seven of the suspected measles cases reported from 25 February to 2 March are among children aged four or younger, while the other two possible cases are in children aged five to nine years.

Three of these suspected cases are among girls, three are among boys, and the gender is unknown in the other three cases.

Each suspected case needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Vaccines

A new MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) catch-up vaccination programme is due to be rolled out amid fears of a possible outbreak here, the Department of Health announced yesterday.

Some 310,000 people will be eligible for the vaccine under the programme which is estimated to cost €4.6 million.

The vaccines will be administered by GPs and HSE vaccination teams.

Under the new programme, which will run for 12 to 13 weeks, children and young adults not already vaccinated will be prioritised for vaccination.

The next priority group will be healthcare workers, followed by underserved groups such as homeless people, refugees and international protection applicants.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer here.