How much do you know about Michael Collins?

TODAY THE 97th annual Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith commemoration was held at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin.

Collins, who is buried at Glasnevin, led the Irish Republican forces during the War of Independence (1919-1921) and played a key role during the Treaty negotiations which led to the foundation of the Irish Free State.

Collins was assassinated during the ensuing Civil War, 10 days after Griffith died.

But how much do you know about The Big Fella? Let’s test your Collins knowledge.