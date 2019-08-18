This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How much do you know about Michael Collins?

Let’s test your knowledge of The Big Fella.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
12 minutes ago 1,871 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764972

TODAY THE 97th annual Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith commemoration was held at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin. 

Collins, who is buried at Glasnevin, led the Irish Republican forces during the War of Independence (1919-1921) and played a key role during the Treaty negotiations which led to the foundation of the Irish Free State. 

Collins was assassinated during the ensuing Civil War, 10 days after Griffith died. 

But how much do you know about The Big Fella? Let’s test your Collins knowledge. 

Let's start. In which county was Collins born on October 16th 1890?
Co Kerry
Co Clare

Co Cork
Co Donegal
Collins was imprisoned for fighting in the 1916 Easter Rising before becoming a leader during the struggle for independence. Where was he stationed during the uprising?
St. Stephen's Green
Boland's Mill

Four Courts
The GPO
After the first Dáil was founded in January 1919, Collins was appointed to which role by President Éamon de Valera?
Minister for Guerilla Warfare
Minister for Security

Minister for Finance
Minister of Defence
As the War of Independence kicked off, Collins recruited The Squad, a unit of men to counter British intelligence and carry out assassinations. What were they known as?
The Furious Five
The Hateful Eight

The Tenacious Ten
The Twelve Apostles
As the war raged on, Collins became No.1 on the British government's most wanted list. A recently uncovered 'wanted' poster affectionately describes Collins aged 28 as having...
"...jet-black hair quaffed back above ivory-toned skin."
"...fair thick hair hanging over bright green eyes."

"...dark brown hair which hangs in a kiss curl over grey blue eyes."
"...bright blonde hair with a thick, full moustache."
True or False, Collins disguised himself as a priest on the streets of Dublin to evade capture during the War of Independence?
True
False
In 2012, Collins lost out on the title of ‘Britain’s Greatest Foe' in an online poll to which adversary of the Empire?
Erwin Rommel
Mustafa Ataturk

George Washington
The European Union
Collins and Griffith led the Treaty negotiations in London following the ceasefire in 1921. Who was the British Prime Minister at the time?
David Lloyd George
Winston Churchill

Clement Atlee
Herbert Asquith
Collins was due to wed which Kitty before his assassination during the Irish Civil War?
Kitty McShane
Kitty O'Shea

Kitty Kiernan
Kitty O'Reilly
As fighting between Anti-Treaty and Pro-Treaty forces during the Irish Civil War raged on, Collins was shot dead at which spot in his native Cork?
Cahirsiveen
Béal na mBláth

Aghabullogue
Glenbrook
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Off the bookshop with you!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Back to history class with you!
